Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Decreases By 85.2%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the October 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,561,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

