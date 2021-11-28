Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Save Foods stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Save Foods has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

