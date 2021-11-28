SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Up 825.7% in November

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 825.7% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

