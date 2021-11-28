Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 285.8% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.