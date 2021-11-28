Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NYSE CFR opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $83.82 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

