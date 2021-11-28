Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $331.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

BOLIF opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

