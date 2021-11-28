Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $23.56

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

