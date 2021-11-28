Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerplus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Enerplus worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

