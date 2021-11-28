Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 185.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.9%.

AY stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

