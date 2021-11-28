Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.55% of ONE Gas worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

