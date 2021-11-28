555,500 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 555,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 759,185 shares of company stock valued at $121,154,542 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

