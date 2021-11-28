Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 19,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $56,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

