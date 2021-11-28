NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.28 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $437.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

