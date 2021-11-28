NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.