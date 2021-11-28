Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,416.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.31 or 0.07525794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00349576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.66 or 0.01015606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00084605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00422292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.48 or 0.00429054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

