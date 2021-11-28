PIN (PIN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.70 or 0.07464036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,197.56 or 0.99596776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

