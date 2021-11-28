Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,472 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 537,078 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84.

