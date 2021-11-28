Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,408.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

