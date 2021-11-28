Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.18 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a $0.5232 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

