12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 1,859.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RETC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. 12 ReTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
12 ReTech Company Profile
