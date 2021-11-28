Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of D opened at $73.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

