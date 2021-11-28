DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,396 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,638 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.17 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

