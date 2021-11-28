DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 71.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $195.88 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

