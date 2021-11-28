Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.07 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.04.

Shares of ZS opened at $336.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average of $255.48. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,710,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

