Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 353,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Welltower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 283,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Welltower by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

