Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 111.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 439,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Xylem by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $487,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

XYL stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

