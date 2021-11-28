Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,009 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,021,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

