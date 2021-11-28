Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

