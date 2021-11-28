Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

