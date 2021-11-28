Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

