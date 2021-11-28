Tiaa Fsb Sells 843 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 352,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.