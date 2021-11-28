Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.74 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

