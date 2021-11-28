FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 1,328.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.