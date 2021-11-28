China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of China Feihe stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
China Feihe Company Profile
