China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Feihe stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.