Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,265.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $8.44 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

