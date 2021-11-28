Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $153.06 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

