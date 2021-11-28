Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

