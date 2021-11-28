Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

