Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 146.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

