Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

