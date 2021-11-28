Brokerages Set QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Target Price at $13.25

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get QIWI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QIWI by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 26.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is 52.58%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.