PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013062 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00259950 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.39 or 0.00605309 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.