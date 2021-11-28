MarketPeak One Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

