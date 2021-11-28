Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in PayPal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in PayPal by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average of $264.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

