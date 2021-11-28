ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

