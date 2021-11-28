SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

SSNC stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

