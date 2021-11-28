Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 1,842.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

