CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of -150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.21) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -142.9%.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $388.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

