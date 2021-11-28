Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 on December 15th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

