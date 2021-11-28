4,698 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $49.76 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

